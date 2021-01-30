Roundup: Bella Twins Tease WWE Return; 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Debuts in March; Cardinals Land Nolan Arenado
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 30, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Joe Biden pushes for swift passage of COVID relief bill ... The Dow dropped more than 600 points on Friday ... It was the market's worst week since October ... Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine prevents severe cases 85 percent of the time ... Trump White House donated 8,700 ventilators to other countries but failed to track them ... Corporate execs are reaping millions from Reddit stock frenzy ... Household income rose at the end of 2020 ... Nikki and Brie Bell tease WWE return ... Reboot of 'The Wonder Years' moves forward at ABC ... 'Justice League' Snyder cut to debut in March ... Hall of Fame Temple coach John Chaney died at 89 ... Packers part ways with DC Mike Pettine ... Texas vs. Kentucky basketball game canceled due to COVID ... Texans GM says team has "zero interest" in trading Deshaun Watson ... Matthew Stafford thinks he might wind up with the Rams ... The Cardinals landed Nolan Arenado in a trade with the Rockies ...
This is crazy video of Highway 1 in California near Big Sur after big storms hit the area:
The latest episode of Hot Ones featuring Priyanka Chopra:
Ryan Shazier opened up to Seth Meyers about his spinal cord injury:
Social Distortion -- "Far Behind"