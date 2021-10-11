Nick Wright Had to Go to Work Today After Predicting the Chiefs Would 'Dogwalk' the Bills
The best part about sports is their complete unpredictability. Pregame predictions are entirely worthless because if someone truly knew the results of all the upcoming games, they'd be banned by all the sportsbooks and would realize they missed the thrill of spontaneity.
For instance, do you think anyone expected to be spending this Monday around the water cooler passionately discussing the freakish bounce at Fenway Park last night? No, and there's some magic there.
So this isn't necessarily a blog exposing Nick Wright's freezing cold take on the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game because prognostications only work every time 60 percent of the time. Hell, we also expected Patrick Mahomes & Co. to win with some comfort as they did in last year's AFC Championship Game. But we aren't on national television or as popular and did not use the term "dog walk" as Wright, unfortunately, did just four days ago when times were brighter.
It's no secret that Wright loves the Chiefs and it's better that he leans into it than tries to pretend he doesn't. That's his hometown team and he grew up rooting for them and it's been fun as hell to be a fan recently.
After the Bills brutalized their hosts and walked away with a 38-20 victory, a two-game lead in the playoff standings and the tiebreaker, they were feeling their oats. Someone over at the social team dialed up the wayback machine and came up with this:
For his part, Wright grappled with his lot in life a few short hours before his reckoning on First Things First.
But credit him for not taking a sick day and addressing the elephant in the room.
This is professionalism in action. A lesser pundit would have made excuses or pretended they didn't get something wildly wrong. No one will remember it, though, because attention spans are shorter than index fingers and the Bills media team put someone's head on another person's body, which is the most impactful thing anyone can do online.
As for the actual substance of the NFL football, there are 12 regular-season games for the Chiefs to get things back in order, but it'd be irresponsible to brush of this lackluster 2-3 start under the assumption that kinks will work themselves out. Allowing 32.6 points is not a sustainable recipe for postseason success. Injuries are piling up. Tyreek Hill has had two monster showings yet averaged 44 yards/game in the three losses. Head-to-head matchups with the Chargers, Ravens and Bills have gone the wrong way and could plant a kernel of doubt come playoff time.
It's enough to make a person want to dogwalk their lofty Super Bowl prediction back a bit.