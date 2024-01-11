Roundup: Nick Saban Retires; Dua Lipa, Seth Meyers Get Matching Tattoos; Ranking Open NFL Head Coaching Jobs
Nick Saban retired from Alabama ... Chris Christie suspended his presidential campaign ... Philadelphia is facing a measles outbreak ... Senate border talks continue ... Stock futures tick higher ahead of key inflation report ... A Ukrainian lioness needs a new home ... Conservatives are revolting against Mike Johnson ... Google cutting of jobs to focus resources on AI ... Amazon is cutting jobs at Prime Video and Amazon MGM studios ... A review of David Ayer's "Beekeeper" with Jason Statham ... "Star Trek 4" still in development while an origin story is now set ... Pete Carroll not returning to coach Seahawks ... Victor Wembanyama nabbed his first triple-double ... Kawhi Leonard cashed in on another extension ... Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays are over for now ...
Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers drank together (again) and got matching tattoos.
NASCAR is trying to go the Formula 1: Drive to Survive route on Netflix.
Chris Farley was the greatest comic actor of all time.
The trailer for Season 2 of Tokyo Vice is out.
Stone Temple Pilots -- Big Empty (live, MTV Unplugged)