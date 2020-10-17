Nick Saban Will Coach Tonight Against Georgia After Three Negative Tests
By Liam McKeone | Oct 17, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
UPDATE: Saban's third test came back negative and he will be coaching tonight against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Earlier this week, the college football work was shaken by the news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban had tested positive for coronavirus. It came in the days leading up to the Crimson Tide's biggest game of the season against No. 3 ranked Georgia and contingency plans were put into action to cope with Saban's absence on the sideline. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was slated to take over head coaching duties.
Saban, fortunately, was asymptomatic and has been doing interviews all week, looking as healthy and spry as a 68-year-old could look in such times. He then tested negative twice during the week. Saban was tested again this morning and if that test comes back negative, he'll actually be clear to coach in tonight's game.
He talked about it all on College GameDay this morning.
Nothing is certain in these COVID times, but three consecutive negative tests is as good as you're going to get. Alabama-Georgia has the makings of the best college football game of this crazy season and it would be awesome for viewers and pundits alike if Saban can coach. When the second and third-best teams in the country play each other, it's better for everyone if they're at full strength.
But, of course, safety comes first. If Saban tests negative, great. If not, he and the school will make the right, if the saddening, decision.