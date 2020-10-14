Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19 as the SEC Faces Rash of Cases
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 14, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Alabama has a huge matchup against No. 3 Georgia this weekend, but the Crimson Tide will be playing it without their head coach. Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 as has the school's athletic director Greg Byrne. This news comes as the SEC has faced a rash of new cases that has already forced the cancellation of two football games this weekend.
Alabama issued the following statement about the positive tests:
With Saban and Byrne testing positive there's a good chance others at Alabama have the virus. As of now the nation's second-ranked team is proceeding as if it will play this weekend's game. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will act as head coach, but we'll see if the game actually happens.
Florida and LSU have had to cancel their game scheduled for this weekend after the Gators saw a surge in positive tests over the past few days. The team currently has 18 positive tests among scholarship players and three among walk-ons.
Vanderbilt and Missouri have also canceled their game set for this weekend due to Vandy's ongoing issues with the virus. The Commodores were down to 56 scholarship players during last weekend's 41-7 loss to South Carolina and protocols stipulate that 53 must be available to play a game including minimums at specific position groups.
While the SEC had been cruising along for a few weeks it appears reality has caught up with the conference. This is likely to get worse before it gets better.