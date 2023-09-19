Steelers Crowd Shocked by Replay of Nick Chubb Knee Injury
Nick Chubb was injured during the Cleveland Browns' Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an ugly leg injury as he got hit low by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The visual is hard to stomach, and when the replay was shown to the crowd in Pittsburgh, it caused an audible gasp.
Video of the reaction is below:
Yeah, that's about how I felt too. It looks like an absolutely brutal injury, made worse by the fact that Chubb dislocated that same knee while tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL back in 2015. A second major injury to the same knee is bad news.
Chubb is a huge part of the Browns' offense and one of the NFL's best running backs. He has cracked the 1,000-yard mark in four straight seasons, and had his best campaign in 2022 when he rushed for 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He was named second-team All-Pro and made his fourth Pro Bowl.
The Browns will miss him terribly, especially with Deshaun Watson struggling.