Nick Chubb Suffered an Injury So Horrific ESPN Refused to Show a Replay
Nick Chubb's season is probably over after he suffered a gruesome injury during Week 2's Cleveland Browns - Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football. Chubb carried the ball up the middle on first and goal and was hit in the leg by Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Chubb and Fitzpatrick remained down after the play, but the Steelers' safety left under his own power. Chubb remained on the ground until he was taken off on a cart. The injury was so bad that ESPN refused to show a replay, but as Joe Buck was explaining the decision the replay was shown in the stadium and you could hear their reaction.
This seems like it's going to be a worst case scenario for Chubb and the Browns. Looking at the play from the live view you can only imagine how ugly it would have been to see it from another angle in slow motion, but some people have been brave enough to zoom in on their televisions to try and see the injury.
UPDATE: At least one person saw it from another angle and took video and you should be warned that it is very, very bad.
Chubb has been ruled out. Now it's a waiting game to see what exactly the extent of the injury is.