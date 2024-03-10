Nick Bosa (and Joe Burrow) Were Thrilled to See Donald Trump at UFC 299
Donald Trump attended UFC 299 in Miami on Saturday with two of his White House senior advisors (daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner). Trump got a warm welcome from the Florida crowd, but no one was happier to see the former president than San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. If you don't believe me, take it from Outkick columnist Nick Adams.
Imagine wanting to destroy this kind of unbridled joy. Horrible!
It should be noted that Bosa was not the only NFL player in this video. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was also there and to no one's surprise, he was much cooler about the whole thing. Does it make him more or less of an alpha male to be less giddy? We'll leave that discussion to the professionals.
Perhaps Burrow was able to play it cool because he had previously met Trump during LSU's visit to the White House in 2020 after the Tigers won the National Championship.
Should Trump win the election this November, Bosa and the Niners will have four years to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl and earn their own White House invitation. Or Bosa could just keep shelling out for cageside seats and have access to Trump on a regular basis.