NFL Week 5 FOX Schedule and Announcers By Bobby Burack | Oct 03 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight on FOX and the NFL Network when the Los Angeles Rams travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Here is FOX's full NFL broadcasting schedule for the week.

Thursday Night Football - 8:20 PM:

Rams @ Seahawks: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink.

1 pm ET

Buccaneers @ Saints: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.

Bears and Raiders from London: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, Jennifer Hale.

Vikings @ Giants: Sam Rosen, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Falcons @ Texans: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Sara Walsh.

Cardinals @ Bengals: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

4:25 pm ET

Packers @ Cowboys: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews.

