NFL Week 5 CBS Schedule and Announcers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019
We've somehow already made it to October and the NFL season is barreling along like it never wasn't here. As we do every week, here are the schedule and announcers CBS will have for this weeks action.
1pm ET
Ravens-Steelers - Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn
Jets-Eagles - Keven Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely
Patriots-Skins - Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Bills-Titans - Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Jaguars-Panthers - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
4:05 ET
Broncos-Chargers - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson