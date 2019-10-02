The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

NFL Week 5 CBS Schedule and Announcers

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Romo hits on the 10th hole during the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort on September 27, 2019 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

We've somehow already made it to October and the NFL season is barreling along like it never wasn't here. As we do every week, here are the schedule and announcers CBS will have for this weeks action.

1pm ET

Ravens-Steelers - Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn
Jets-Eagles - Keven Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely
Patriots-Skins - Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Bills-Titans - Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Jaguars-Panthers - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

4:05 ET

Broncos-Chargers - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson