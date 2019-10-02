NFL Week 5 CBS Schedule and Announcers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019 Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

We've somehow already made it to October and the NFL season is barreling along like it never wasn't here. As we do every week, here are the schedule and announcers CBS will have for this weeks action.

1pm ET

Ravens-Steelers - Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn

Jets-Eagles - Keven Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Patriots-Skins - Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Bills-Titans - Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Jaguars-Panthers - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

4:05 ET

Broncos-Chargers - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson



