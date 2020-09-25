NFL Week 3 Injury Report Is Packed With Big Names
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2020
The 2020 NFL season has gotten off to a rocky start, with big name payers suffering major injuries left and right. Week 2 was a particular bloodbath, as guys like Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey suffered season-ending or season-altering injuries. On Friday, teams updated their injury reports and a lot of impact players will be out in Week 3.
Here's a look at some of the biggest names who will be missing Week or are at least "doubtful" to play.
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is out with a knee injury:
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" with a hamstring injury:
Saints receiver Michael Thomas is unlikely to play this weekend thanks to a high ankle sprain:
Julio Jones (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for the Falcons:
Deebo Samuel is out for the 49ers with a foot injury.
We already knew Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't going to play on Sunday, but San Francisco will also be without Dee Ford, who has a back injury:
Meanwhile, George Kittle is out with a knee injury and, frankly, it feels like two-thirds of the 49ers roster is missing this week:
Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is out with an abdomen injury, while cornerback Greedy Williams is out with a shoulder injury.
Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest injury) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder injury) are both out. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram is doubtful with a knee injury:
Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk is out with a groin injury:
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is doubtful with a toe injury:
Vikings cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (ribs) won't play on Sunday:
Minnesota also placed linebacker Troy Dye on injured reserve with a foot injury.
Patriots center David Andrews has a broken thumb that will likely keep him out this week:
Jets receiver Jamison Crowder is out with a hamstring injury, fellow wideout Breshad Perriman is also out with an ankle injury:
Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is out with a shoulder injury:
Bills rookie running back Zack Moss has a toe injury and won't play in Week 3.
That's just a brief summary gleaned from Friday's news. There are sure to be more guys who can't go. We haven't seen a rash of injuries like this in the NFL for a long time and it's all happened after just two weeks of action. The attrition rate has been crazy.