NFL Week 3 Injury Report Is Packed With Big Names

By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2020

Davante Adams, Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL season has gotten off to a rocky start, with big name payers suffering major injuries left and right. Week 2 was a particular bloodbath, as guys like Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey suffered season-ending or season-altering injuries. On Friday, teams updated their injury reports and a lot of impact players will be out in Week 3.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names who will be missing Week or are at least "doubtful" to play.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is out with a knee injury:

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is "probably doubtful" with a hamstring injury:

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is unlikely to play this weekend thanks to a high ankle sprain:

Julio Jones (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for the Falcons:

Deebo Samuel is out for the 49ers with a foot injury.

We already knew Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't going to play on Sunday, but San Francisco will also be without Dee Ford, who has a back injury:

Meanwhile, George Kittle is out with a knee injury and, frankly, it feels like two-thirds of the 49ers roster is missing this week:

Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is out with an abdomen injury, while cornerback Greedy Williams is out with a shoulder injury.

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest injury) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder injury) are both out. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram is doubtful with a knee injury:

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk is out with a groin injury:

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is doubtful with a toe injury:

Vikings cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (ribs) won't play on Sunday:

Minnesota also placed linebacker Troy Dye on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Patriots center David Andrews has a broken thumb that will likely keep him out this week:

Jets receiver Jamison Crowder is out with a hamstring injury, fellow wideout Breshad Perriman is also out with an ankle injury:

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is out with a shoulder injury:

Bills rookie running back Zack Moss has a toe injury and won't play in Week 3.

That's just a brief summary gleaned from Friday's news. There are sure to be more guys who can't go. We haven't seen a rash of injuries like this in the NFL for a long time and it's all happened after just two weeks of action. The attrition rate has been crazy.