Full Injury Roundup From the NFL's Week 2 Bloodbath
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 20 2020
Week 2 was a bloodbath for NFL players. Several stars suffered major injuries and a number of other key players went down as well. It was a Sunday like few have seen before.
What follows is a list of the most impactful injuries suffered across the league on Sunday.
New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is believed to have a torn ACL:
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is believed to have a torn ACL:
Niners defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also suffered a potentially serious knee injury but the extent is currently unknown:
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain and is definitely out in Week 3:
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered an injury to his ribs:
Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder and is expected to miss a few weeks, but there's confusion as to what the injury actually is:
San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury, believed to be to his MCL not his ACL:
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has an ankle injury, the severity is unknown:
Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is believe to have torn his Achilles:
Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a knee injury and was carted off:
Veteran Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury:
The Atlanta Falcons believe right tackle Kaleb McGary has a sprained MCL:
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins took a helmet-to-helmet hit and didn't return. A concussion is feared:
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury in pregame warmups and missed the game:
We'll update this list if more come down the line.