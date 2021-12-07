NFL Week 14 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Week 13 was a successful one for Liam and Kyle as the duo went 9-5, going on a late run after getting smacked around in the opening window. Back above .500, they're trying to keep it that way for the stretch run.
Here are The Big Lead's predictions and picks ATS for Week 14 of the NFL season (all odds via WynnBet).
VIKINGS (-3.0) over STEELERS
Minnesota's loss to the winless Lions was brutal, but we've seen the Vikings bounce back from equally bad losses over the last few years. They'll be at home on a short week against a Steelers team that ground out an emotional and grueling win over the Ravens. Both teams need this, but homefield will give the Vikings the push they need. Vikings 27, Steelers 23
RAVENS (+2.0) over BROWNS
Another AFC North tilt for the Ravens, this is a tough one to pick because both teams are so banged-up. The Browns are at home coming off a bye but are dedicated to starting Baker Mayfield and his injuries are not the type to just go away after a week of rest. Lamar Jackson has not looked like a former MVP over the last few weeks, but he is healthy, and that's a better bet than Mayfield miraculously returning to form. Ravens 24, Browns 21
TITANS (-10.0) over JAGUARS
Another week, another double-digit line the Jags won't cover. As we said last week, Jacksonville is worse than you think. Tennessee has arguably the worst injury bug in the NFL this season but are coming off a bye and Mike Vrabel usually has his guys prepared against lesser competition. The Titans will coast to an easy one in Tennessee. Titans 31, Jaguars 14
RAIDERS (+9.5) over CHIEFS
The Chiefs coasted to an easy victory over Denver on Sunday Night Football but didn't look particularly impressive while doing so. Las Vegas' defense is worse than the Broncos' but Derek Carr is better than Teddy Bridgewater. The Raiders know their season is hanging by a thread and always play Kansas City tough, especially at Arrowhead. This one will be closer than everybody thinks. Chiefs 24, Raiders 23
SAINTS (-6.0) over JETS
Zach Wilson and the rest of the Jets offense have exhibited signs of competency the last two weeks, a far cry from where they were early in the year. It still won't be enough against a stingy Saints defense that had its pride wounded against the Eagles last time out. Taysom Hill isn't a great quarterback but the New York defense just lost a game handily to Gardner Minshew, who hadn't suited up in nearly a year. Saints 20, Jets 10
COWBOYS (-5.0) over WASHINGTON
Dallas has been frustratingly inconsistent this year but finally have all their receivers healthy and should be getting reinforcements on the defensive end in short order. Washington's midseason surge has been a good story but does not feel sustainable. Five points is a big line, but the Cowboys can put up points in bunches when inclined and Taylor Heinicke can't keep up. Cowboys 37, Washington 24
FALCONS (+3.0) over PANTHERS
If you're looking for some underdog money, the Falcons are as good a bet as any. The offense is functional most of the time, and while the defense is bad, it's not like the Panthers are particularly threatening on that end. Carolina is only getting points because they're at home, not because they are tangibly better in any manner. A risky proposition, but one that could pay off. Falcons 27, Panthers 17
SEAHAWKS (-7.5) over TEXANS)
Suddenly Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have ideas of becoming a player in the expansive NFC playoff picture. We've seen far too much of this duo maximizing a small window to do something special. Combine that with a team on the other side perfectly willing to mail it in on any given week and we're gritting our teeth in hopes the Niners' win wasn't the dying embers of a dynasty. Seahawks 29, Texans 14
LIONS (+8.0) over BRONCOS
For as bad as Detroit has been, they're 8-4 against the number. Dan Campell's side will be riding the new wave of victory and could grow intoxicated with the feeling. Denver got manhandled in a game they needed against Kansas City and struggled to put points on the board. If Jared Goff can look halfway competent — and it's a big if — that's a decent play. Broncos 20, Lions 14
CHARGERS (-10) over GIANTS
Will the real Justin Herbert please stand up. The moment you start trusting him, he drops a dud. The moment you're out, he plays like he did in a season-saving victory over the Bengals. A cadre of playmakers and a turnover prone opponent suggests a laugher could be in the cards here. We'll believe it when we hopefully see it. Chargers 34, Giants 23
BENGALS (-1) over NINERS
Time is running out for that late-season push and both teams missed golden opportunities somewhat inexplicably. Kyle Shanahan's offense isn't quite as shiny as it was a few days ago and travel tip the scales in a too-close-to-call play. Bengals 31, Niners 28
BUCCANEERS (-3) over BILLS
Neither of the quarterbacks who played for Michigan in the Big Ten title game were alive when the Patriots drafted Tom Brady. A 44-year-old winning MVP in the most physically demanding sport around is simply incomprehensible but it's becoming a realistic future. The Bills getting pushed around on MNF and then facing Tampa on a short week doesn't bode well regardless. Buccaneers 40, Bills 28
PACKERS (-12.5) over BEARS
The old adage about throwing the record books out when two rivals play is quaint. It also does not account for Aaron Rodgers on one side and what's left of Andy Dalton on the other. Chicago has played five games against teams currently in the playoffs and have lost them all by an average of 17 points. Packers 31, Bears 10
CARDINALS (-3) over RAMS
A funny thing happened to the Rams on their inevitable march to a star-studded Super Bowl: They stopped winning football contests. Which is quite essential to the process, it turns out. On the other hand, Kyler Murray has returned better than ever and Arizona looks like it simply took a slight detour en route to the NFC's only bye. Cardinals 34, Rams 30