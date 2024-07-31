NFL Set to Test Electronic First Down Measuring to Dramatically Lessen Human Error
The NFL continually attempts to evolve every season, and the rules committee every offseason attempts to introduce new rules and technologies that could dramatically improve professional football.
One of the biggest rule changes for the 2024 season is the new kickoff format, which was made famous by the XFL, and will now be included in the NFL.
The gist of the new rule will have the kicking team line their kicker on their own 35-yard line, and the kicking team's defenders will line up on the receiving team's 40-yard line, along with the receiving team lining up on their own 30-35-yard line.
The shortened field is meant to increase kickoff returns while decreasing the chance of injury on players having to run the length of the field.
The other big change that the 2024 season could implement is the usage of technology to measure first down markers. Ball placement has long been argued in the NFL and the preseason will see this new technology from Sony used to attempt to accurately and digitally measure proper ball placement.
According to Ari Meirov, "The NFL will test Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology for measuring first downs during some preseason games, per. The NFL is believed to be moving closer to replacing the traditional sticks and chain method for measuring the line to gain. The electronic system could be fully implemented next season, though it could potentially happen even sooner."
Sony will be using their "Hawk-Eye" technology to measure proper ball placement, which could completely revolutionize the NFL.
According to a release from Sony on the technolgy:
“We’re reducing a significant amount of time, 40 seconds for each time of use that basically is making the game that much more impactful,” said Neal Manowitz, Sony president and chief operations officer. “And then also the system is accurate down to less than half an inch, which is incredibly, incredibly accurate. Hopefully, the fans appreciate the objective view, or at least half the fans each play will be appreciating it.”
As the saying goes, "football is a game of inches," and that couldn't be more true. There are many times in NFL history when a properly measured first down could have changed the course of games.
Line referees are not terrible at their jobs, but measuring a first down by just line of sight is an imperfect system. That is especially true when there is a pile of NFL players and a ball somewhere in that pile.
Human error was always going to be a part of being a line judge. However, technology has not yet been used to properly measure when a player is downed by contact, or when they place the ball at.
This new technology can hopefully alleviate the constant arguments that teams and coaches have about when they truly achieved a first down. This is assuming that the test goes well during the preseason games.
Just like human errors, computers can also make errors. However, this advanced technology is apparently going to work very well.
More NFL: Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Bengals QB Joe Burrow's Dramatic New Look