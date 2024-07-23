Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Bengals QB Joe Burrow's Dramatic New Look
The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to rebound in the 2024 season after the Super Bowl-hopeful squad failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2021.
The 2023 season derailed after franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was injured, resulting in his needing season-ending wrist surgery. Burrow will be fully healthy in 2024 and has already been cleared for contact, which should be a huge relief to Bengals fans.
Burrow has been responsible for injecting new life into the Bengals, and the belief is he can lead the team to the first-ever Super Bowl victory.
Burrow is entering 2024 with a fully healthy bill and a surprising new look. The quarterback was spotted during players' reporting for training camp, and fans are losing their minds over his dramatic change.
The Bengals showcased a video featuring the multitude of players reporting to training camp, and a quick shot showcased a new-look Burrow. Instead of the usual shaggy-ish hairstyle that Burrow usually has, he is now sporting a buzzed and bleached blonde hairdo.
Naturally, this led to the obvious comparisons to a certain world-renowned rapper, and the Bengals also made the same joke with the lyrics, "Guess who's back."
Of course, Slim Shady AKA Eminem AKA Marshall Mathers was brought up regarding Burrow's new look.
Longtime WWE superstar Cody Rhodes was also mentioned, which is hard to ignore. Burrow and Rhodes do look similar, especially with Burrow's new look.
Interestingly, The 33rd Team pointed out that Burrow is returning to the bleached blonde hair he once sported back when playing for the Bulldogs.
Barstool Sports decided to poke a little fun at Burrow, comparing him to a character in the popular "21 Jump Street" film.
Here is a roundup of other fan reactions from X:
Burrow might have ditched the longer locks for a more brazen hairdo, but the goal is still the same for him and the Bengals. The team was able to reach the Super Bowl in 2021, and they aiming to return in 2024.
The Bengals will need all the help they can get with as stacked as the AFC currently is. The Chiefs are the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and they are hoping to become the first NFL team to secure a three-peat.
Can the Bengals get in their way? It's possible. And maybe Burrow's new look can inject him with the right kind of confidence to once again shock the NFL world.