NFL on CBS Off to Best Start in 12 Years

Sunday's singleheader scored 16,228,000 viewers for the @NFLonFOX! 📈🏈



Through the first two weeks of the season, the NFL on FOX is averaging 15,643,000 viewers, up 1% over last year’s season-to-date average.



Next up: @Packers vs. @Buccaneers, Sunday on FOX. pic.twitter.com/9u8kpqBg47