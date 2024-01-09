10 Biggest NFL Quarterback Contracts
The NFL is king in America and the money flowing through the sport has increased exponentially over the past decade. Player contracts have risen dramatically as a result. There is no more important position on a football field than quarterback, so the guys under center are getting paid far more than anyone else. As evidence of that, nine of the 10 biggest NFL contracts belong to quarterbacks. What follows is the list of the 10 biggest NFL quarterback contracts.
1. Patrick Mahomes, $450 million
In 2020, Mahomes signed what is the second largest contract in American professional sports history. His 10-year, $450 million extension included $141.5 million in guarantees and remains the biggest NFL contract ever handed out. The Kansas City Chiefs are likely thrilled with the return on their investment so far.
2. Joe Burrow, $275 million
Before the 2023 season, Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension. The Cincinnati Bengals forked over big money, as the deal carries $219 million in total guarantees.
3. Justin Herbert, $262.5 million
Like Burrow, Herbert got paid before the 2023 season kicked off. The Los Angeles Chargers gave him a five-year, $262.5 million contract with $218.7 million in guaranteed money. He signed before Burrow, whose subsequent deal immediately surpassed Herbert's.
4. Lamar Jackson, $260 million
Jackson was another quarterback who got a deal done before the 2023 season. He bet on himself in 2022 and earned a new contract. The Baltimore Ravens gave him a five-year deal worth $260 million in total. Baltimore included $185 million in total guarantees.
5. Josh Allen, $258 million
Before the 2021 season, Allen got his big deal. The Buffalo Bills gave him a six-year contract extension worth $258 million total, with $150 million in guaranteed money.
6. Jalen Hurts, $255 million
Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl LVII, and he cashed in as a result. Before the 2023 season, Philadelphia gave its quarterback a five-year, $255 million deal with $180 million in guaranteed money.
7. Russell Wilson, $242.6 million
The Denver Broncos landed Russell Wilson via trade in March of 2022 and everyone knew a big contract extension was coming. A few months later it happened, as Denver gave its new quarterback a five-year, $245 million extension that included $161 million in guaranteed money. The Broncos quickly had buyers' remorse.
8. Kyler Murray, $230.5 million
The Arizona Cardinals decided to lock up Murray, the former No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, in July of 2022. They gave the wildly-talented but enigmatic quarterback a five-year, $230.5 million extension that contained $160 million in guarantees.
9. Deshaun Watson, $230 million
After the Cleveland Browns landed Watson via trade with the Houston Texans in 2022, they quickly inked him to a massive contract. The three-time Pro Bowler received a five-year, $230 million deal that was fully guaranteed. It was an unheard of, paradigm-shifting contract.
10. Daniel Jones, $160 million
After three middling seasons, Jones led the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win during the 2022 campaign. The Giants had to pay him after that performance. In March of 2023, Jones inked a four-year, $160 million deal with $92 million in total guarantees.