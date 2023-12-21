Biggest NFL Contracts
NFL contracts keep rising every year, specifically quarterbacks. With so many good signal-callers around the NFL, a new massive contract seems to be handed out after few months. Here's a look at the 10 biggest contracts in the NFL right now.
1. Patrick Mahomes, $450 million
Mahomes has the largest total potential contract ever handed out in the NFL. He doesn't have the most guaranteed money, which is an important distinction. The 10-year, $450 million deal he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs carries $141.5 million in total guarantees.
2. Joe Burrow, $275 million
Burrow inked a massive five-year, $275 million extension before the 2023 season. The former Heisman Trophy winner has already taken the Cincinnati Bengals to on Super Bowl and it likely won't be the last. His deal carries $219 million in total guarantees.
3. Justin Herbert, $262.5 million
Like Burrow, Herbert agreed to an extension before the 2023 season, and did so just in time for Burrow to top it. Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers carries $218.7 million in guaranteed money.
4. Lamar Jackson, $260 million
Lamar Jackson bet on himself and earned a massive deal before the 2023 season. His five-year, $260 million pact with the Baltimore Ravens carries $185 million in total guarantees.
5. Josh Allen, $258 million
Allen got his big contract before the 2021 season when the Bills locked him with to a six-year contract extension worth $258 million. There is $150 million in guaranteed money in the contract.
6. Jalen Hurts, $255 million
After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts cashed in before the 2023 season. He nabbed a five-year, $255 million deal with $180 million in guaranteed money.
7. Russell Wilson, $242.6 million
After the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in March of 2022, everyone knew a new contract was coming. In September of that year, the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension that contained $161 million in guaranteed money.
8. Kyler Murray, $230.5 million
Murray has always been wildly talented but his production on the field has been questionable. The Arizona Cardinals bet on him putting it all together and in July of 2022 gave him a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. The deal has $160 million in guarantees.
9. Deshaun Watson, $230 million
The Cleveland Browns traded a boatload of draft picks to land Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022, then quickly signed him to an industry-changing contract. Cleveland gave Watson a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed. Something unheard of in the NFL.
10. Nick Bosa, $170 million
Bosa is the only non-quarterback on that list and that speaks to his value. After a lengthy holdout, Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers came to an agreement in September of 2023. He earned a five-year, $170 million extension that includes $122.5 million in guaranteed money. That makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.