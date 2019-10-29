NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Big LeadThe Big Lead
By Liam McKeone | Oct 29 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Your weekly NFL Power Rankings for Week 9 of the regular season.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-7)

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Allen Hurns #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with Kalen Ballage #27 after a 12-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Dolphins actually came out swinging, but were felled by their own incompetence in the end-- as has been, and will continue to be, the case this season.

31. Washington Redskins (1-7)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 24: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings jumps up after getting knocked out of bounds in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Minnesota Vikings | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

If the Dolphins weren't busy selling off everyone with any modicum of talent on their team, we'd consider these Redskins to be one of the worst we've seen in some time.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-8)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Shawn Williams of Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The injuries have not been kind, but there's a lack of talent up and down the roster (except at receiver). The Bengals just want this year to be over.

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-7)

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Matt Schaub #8 of the Atlanta Falcons passes during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Not even Matt Ryan's iron man streak was safe this season for Atlanta. The end is coming for the Dan Quinn, and it will be ugly.

28. Denver Broncos (2-6)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos reaches for a first down against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Joe Flacco has a herniated disk and ripped into the coaching staff after a brutal loss to Indy. Brandon Allen, randomly generated Madden player, is starting this week. Everything has gone wrong.

27. Cleveland Browns (2-5)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots | Billie Weiss/Getty Images

It's hard to envision a worse showing coming off a bye than whatever Cleveland did in Foxboro this week. Something's wrong with this team and they're about to run out of time to figure it out.

26. New York Jets (1-6)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets attempts to recover a fumble while being tackled by lineback Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated The Jets 29 to 15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The one glimpse of hope Jets fans had against the Cowboys has been completely overcome by the atrociousness of the last two weeks.

25. New York Giants (2-6)

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants makes the touchdown catch as Rashaan Melvin #29 of the Detroit Lions defends during the fourth quarter of the game at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated New York 31-26. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
New York Giants v Detroit Lions | Leon Halip/Getty Images

Hanging with the Lions isn't a huge accomplishment by any means, but Daniel Jones making big-boy throws is all you want to see this year if you're the Giants. Saquon Barkley getting back to his usual self is fun, too..

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans stiff arms Andrew Adams #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans | Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Bucs got robbed, but they didn't really deserve to win the game anyway. A rough showing against Ryan Tannehill is a referendum on the defense, and it ain't positive.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the field prior to the start a NFL game during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

This young team predictably fell apart heading into New Orleans to take on Drew Brees. They're fun, but there's still a long ways to go.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 27: The Los Angeles Chargers celebrate after beating the Chicago Bears 17-16 at Soldier Field on October 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers v Chicago Bears | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chargers scraped out a win on the back of the Bears' forevermore kicking woes. But it's hard to put any stock in this team, and they just fired their offensive coordinator, which isn't really the answer.

21. Tennessee Titans (4-4)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans signales to the offensive line during the 4th quarter of the NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans | Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill continues to be average, which is all the Titans really need. Winning against the Bucs isn't much to write home about, but they're trending in the right direction.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4)

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stiff arms Ken Webster #31 of the Miami Dolphins on October 28, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Getting shredded by Miami's offense to start the game will pump the brakes on just how good this defense is, even if they came around. Pittsburgh has a good amount of talent on this roster, but Mason Rudolph remains a question mark.

19. Oakland Raiders (3-4)

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans | Tim Warner/Getty Images

A blown lead prevented the Raiders from taking their most surprising win of the year. Injuries are the biggest issue, but they also need another wideout in a big way.

18. Detroit Lions (3-3-1)

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions makes the touchdown catch as Deandre Baker #27 and Grant Haley #34 of the New York Giants defend during the third quarter of the game at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated New York 31-26. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
New York Giants v Detroit Lions | Leon Halip/Getty Images

The banged-up Lions struggled too much against a porous Giants defense. Their actions at the deadline will determine how the rest of their season unfolds.

17. Carolina Panthers (4-3)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers is congratulated by teammates Dennis Daley #65 and Greg Van Roten #73 after his two-point conversion against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers won the game 51-13. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It was the worst of times for Carolina in San Francisco. They're good enough to hang with most teams, but a Cam Newton-less offense was destroyed by a relentless Niners front.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Chris Conley #18 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs after a catch during the game against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated The Jets 29 to 15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Minshew Magic is back. Both sides of the ball played well, and while their ceiling feels defined, the Jags have a foundation of a good football team.

15. Chicago Bears (3-4)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 27: Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears attempts a field goal as time expires against the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field on October 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers v Chicago Bears | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Oof. The offense has been bad enough to knock the Bears down this far, and the kicking woes continue. Losing to a bad Chargers team to drop below .500 is about the worst place they could've imagined being halfway through the year.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 27: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown with Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 31-13. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills | Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Eagles won ugly, but they still won. Locking down Josh Allen isn't the highest of accomplishments for a defense, but it is a good boost of confidence. Still a lot to work on before considering them serious contender.

13. Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with head coach Jason Garrett at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

A bye week for the 'Boys after dressing down the Eagles on national television.

12. Indianapolis Colts (5-2)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 27: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles out of the pocket as he attempts to avoid a safety during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

What an exciting win for Indy. They played down to their competition, but Jacoby Brissett showed he has the goods to lead the team in crunch time.

11. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jerry Hughes #55 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a play during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

When the ground game isn't producing, this offense is stagnant. A tough day for throwing the football, but an even tougher loss to take at home against a reeling Eagles squad.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs deflects a pass away from wide receiver Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs | Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The defense was obliterated by Aaron Rodgers, while the offense looked fine against a solid Packers defense. About what we'd expect from this team missing their star QB.

9. Houston Texans (5-3)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs past Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Oakland Raiders during the first half at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans | Bob Levey/Getty Images

An exciting come-from-behind win for Deshaun Watson, but they probably shouldn't have been in that position to start. J.J Watt is a big loss, too.

8. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Cooper Kupp of Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Cooper Kupp came to play and the Rams did what they were supposed to against one of the league's bottom-feeders.

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks dives for more yardage as he is tackled by Damontae Kazee #27 and Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Seattle took care of business in Atlanta, but the pass defense continues to present itself as a real issue.

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Baltimore Ravens top the Seattle Seahawks 30-16. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Baltimore Ravens v Seattle Seahawks | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A bye week for Baltimore precedes their biggest test to date as New England comes to town.

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 24: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Minnesota Vikings | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

"Kirktober" continues as the Vikings handle Washington with ease. They still have some kinks to work out offensively after only scoring 19 against an average Redskins unit.

4. New Orleans Saints (7-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A Drew Brees return saw the Saints take care of business at home against Arizona. He's still a bit rusty, but this team will only get more dangerous as he gets back up to speed.

3. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster #95 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with outside linebacker Preston Smith #91 after recovering a fumble in the 4th quarter during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Another week of brilliance from Aaron Rodgers. The defense was out-schemed by Andy Reid for much of the night, but who in this league hasn't been?

2. San Francisco 49ers (7-0)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after Deebo Samuel #19 ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nick Bosa has entered the chat. An absurd day for the rookie led the Niners to a dominating defensive effort, and San Fran remains undefeated.

1. New England Patriots (8-0)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots | Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Pats picked on another bad team this past week, but this level of defensive excellence is no fluke. Baltimore and Lamar Jackson this week will present the real test we've been waiting for.