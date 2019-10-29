Chargers Fire OC Ken Whisenhunt, Which Will Surely Solve All of Their Problems By Ryan Phillips | Oct 28 2019 Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt in a move which ... probably won't change much. After a wildly disappointing start to the season, removing Whisenhunt isn't going to fix the deep and systemic problems that have dragged the Chargers to a 3-5 record. Head coach Anthony Lynn announced the firing Monday night.

Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties as offensive coordinator. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 29, 2019

The Chargers currently rank 17th in total offense (350.6 yards per game), sixth in passing yards per game (281.1) and 28th in rushing yards per game (69.5). Those numbers are not encouraging but the team's problems have very little to do with Whisenhunt's playcalling.

The Chargers have a terrible offensive line and quarterback Philip Rivers has been under constant pressure this season. He's only been sacked 14 times, but his pocket collapses on him almost every drop-back. Additionally, the offensive line gets no push in the running game, as the team's backs are averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

This firing also won't change the fact that the middle of the defense is a disaster. The interior of the defensive line gets pushed around in the ground game, as opponents are rushing for 122.8 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry.

The Chargers have long ignored improving the offensive line and protecting Rivers, and prefer to focus on the edge and cornerback as opposed to improving the middle of their defense. Lines and quarterbacks win championships, but the team's leadership apparently hasn't gotten that message.

Whisenhunt has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2016, his second stint with the franchise. That means he's the same guy who was in charge of the offense during the offense's success in 2017 and 2018.

Yeah, Whisenhunt isn't the problem and this firing is nothing but a symbolic gesture.