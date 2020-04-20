2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Land Jordan Love, Jerry Jeudy Takes a Fall
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 20 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft is just a few days away. Here is our latest mock draft as the big day approaches.
NFL Mock Draft 2020
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm strength to make all the throws. He is highly accurate and would fit in head coach Zac Taylor's system which relies heavily on pinpoint passing. Burrow showed what he can do while leading LSU to a national title and saved his best performances for the biggest stages. The Ohio native is a no-brainer at No. 1.
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Rumors have suggested Washington could take a quarterback here or look to trade down, but with Chase Young on the board, they're going all-in on a stud edge rusher. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Young has great size and quickness off the edge and can absolutely take over games. Young finished the season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to cap a first team All-American campaign.
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
This is prime position for a trade up to land a quarterback. But in a no-trades mock draft, they have to make a pick. With this board and the look of the secondary's depth chart after the Darius Slay trade, Okudah is the natural choice here.
4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
The Giants could do any number of things, but this is their best option. Simmons tore up the combine, showing explosive athleticism that matched the incredible playmaking skills we saw during his time at Clemson. He is an awkward position fit as a 6-foot-4, 238-pound converted safety, but he just makes things happen on defense. The Giants need someone like that badly.
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Miami stays put and gets its long-term solution at quarterback. Tagovailoa has elite accuracy, can move really well in the pocket, and showed he has a strong enough arm to make any throw. When healthy this year, he was better than his outstanding 2018 campaign. If he can recover from the hip injury he suffered late in the 2019 season, he could very well end up the top quarterback in this class.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
The Chargers appear to be set to stick with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in 2020, but there needs to be a long-term plan. With the other top signal-callers gone, Herbert is the best option left to fill that void. Herbert has the size (6-foot-6, 236 pounds) and physical tools to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, but needs to iron out accuracy and consistency concerns.
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
The Panthers need to improve up front defensively and they do that here. Derrick Brown has the most potential as an interior disruptor in this class. Auburn's best defender is 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds of raw talent who is starting to translate all that potential to production. A unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Brown also showed well at the combine. He has the raw ability to wind up as a perennial All-Pro if he continues his rapid development.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Cardinals got Kyler Murray a No. 1 receiver with the DeAndre Hopkins trade, so now they improve his offensive line. Wirfs dominated the combine and saw his stock soar. He played right tackle for Iowa in 2019 and absolutely mauled the opposition. He might be able to shift to the left side, but if not, he's still one of the best tackles in this year's class. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he has the size to be an anchor at either tackle position or -- at worst -- he could slide inside to guard.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
This is another prime spot for a trade down. With Brown off the board, the Jags will still opt to fill their biggest need here. At 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, Kinlaw is already an outstanding run defender and has shown flashes as a pass rusher in 2019. The former junior college standout was a first-team All-SEC selection this season.
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
The Browns need to continue upgrading their offensive line and they get a good player with big upside. Wills is a strong tackle at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds. He's athletic and a bull in the run game. He could fit at either tackle spot or even guard if needed. He's been rising since midseason and many have him tabbed as the best offensive lineman in the draft.
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The Jets resist the pull of a receiver here and make the smart pick. Becton could be a steal. He shocked observers with his athleticism at the combine, running a 5.10 40-yard dash with a 1.80 split despite measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. He's enormous and has quick feet paired with great hands and technique, clearly not hindered by his massive frame. A positive drug test at the combine doesn't seem to have anyone worried.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jon Gruden loves receivers with big-play potential, so he'll have no trouble making this pick. Lamb is a big-time athlete who exploded this season as Oklahoma's No.1 wideout. He finished the season with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 21.4 yards per reception. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, he has the size and playmaking skills to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The 49ers need to upgrade their perimeter playmakers for Jimmy Garoppolo, and they get the best technician in the draft at receiver here. Jeudy has decent size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds), solid speed and is one of the best route runners to enter the draft in years. When the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for this pick, they were looking to make it count. They do that here.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The Bucs need to protect Tom Brady and doing so will require improving the tackle position. Thomas is as solid as they come and, at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he can fit on the blind side for a long time. He has long arms, is a road grader in the run game and has become a much better pass protector. And there's still more talent to mine.
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
The Broncos need playmakers. They signed Melvin Gordon to pair with Phillip Lindsay in the backfield, but they need to find someone who can making things happen on the perimeter. Ruggs is only 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, but he's one of the fastest players I've ever seen on film. He has blazing speed that changes defensive schemes even when he doesn't touch the ball. As a bonus, he also has the ability to take a short pass to the house on every play. He'd be massive for Drew Lock's development.
16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Cornerback and edge rusher are Atlanta's biggest need, and in this scenario it gets a top-level cornerback. Henderson is as smooth as they come at the cornerback position and has the size (6-foot-1, 204) to take on any type of receiver. He's a pure cover guy, so don't expect a ton of help in the run game, but he has elite coverage ability.
17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The Cowboys need help in the secondary and they get some here. McKinney was excellent in 2019, making 95 tackles, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting three passes. At 6-foot and 201 pounds, the junior can do everything in the secondary and became Alabama's best defender as the year went along.
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
Head coach Brian Flores knows the value of pressuring the quarterback, so he'll make sure he gets someone who can do that early. Chaisson needs to add a little bulk to his 6-foot-3, 254-pound frame, but the first-team All-SEC selection was a consistent contributor on the Tigers' fantastic defense and got better as the year progressed. He's got a ton of upside despite being just a redshirt sophomore.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Raiders need to improve their defense at every level but especially in the secondary, so they go after a high-upside prospect at No. 19. Fulton is an aggressive corner with decent size (6-foot, 197 pounds) and a knack for making plays on the ball. He held up well against elite competition in the National Championship despite being targeted by Clemson regularly. He then ran a 4.46 40 at the combine. Both of those performances confirmed what we thought we knew about him: he's a high-level competitor with the physical traits to match.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars have a huge hole in their secondary. Diggs is a big corner (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) who looks like he could be special in man-to-man coverage. The younger brother of Stefon, this Alabama product is also an excellent tackler. Jacksonville needs talent on that side of the ball and Diggs is a good prospect to pair with Kinlaw as the franchise embarks upon another rebuild.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Philadelphia's biggest need is beefing up Carson Wentz's receiving corps, and they find a reliable, all-around weapon here. Jefferson raised his stock big-time this past year at LSU. At 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, what he lacks in elite physical tools he makes up for in polish. He has good size and speed, but his best attribute is finding a way to get open. He ran a 4.43 40 at the combine, which solidified his status as a first-rounder.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
The Vikings need help in the secondary and at wideout. They'll solve one problem here, though it could be a good spot for a trade-down if they don't love the receivers available But in this instance, Mims is their man. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, he ran a 4.38 40 and showed incredible all-around athleticism. Mature and well-rounded, the Baylor product caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Tom Brady is gone and Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer likely don't represent the future Bill Belichick has in mind. So he goes big here, swinging for the fences on arguably the most physically-gifted quarterback in the draft. Love has prototypical size (6-foot-4, 224) for an NFL quarterback along with a big arm. He blew up as sophomore, throwing for 32 touchdowns and six interceptions at Utah State. But he took a step back as a junior, as his numbers dipped and he led FBS in interceptions with 17. Still, the raw tools are there and his teammates didn't help him much.
24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
The Saints badly need to find a playmaker at receiver to help take pressure off of Michael Thomas even after inking Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. Aiyuk had a big breakout for the Sun Devils in 2019, showing incredible open-field playmaking ability. At 6-foot and 205 pounds, he ran a 4.5 40 at the combine. He has great hands and offers something different across from a guy like Thomas.
25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Vikings solve their other glaring need here. Terrell is a long, athletic corner that had a fantastic showing at the combine. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he ran a 4.42 40. A first team All-ACC selection this year, he was another key part of Clemson's stellar defense. He was a three-year starter and seems as ready as any prospect to step in and compete from day one.
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
After taking Tagovailoa with Miami's first pick, it's time to get him some protection. The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans last August. They'll finally replace him here. Jackson has been a rising star in this draft class due to his athleticism and technique, paired with his 6-foot-5, 322-pound frame. He backed all of that up with an excellent showing at the combine. The first team All-Pac-12 selection should make an excellent blindside protector.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Cesar Ruiz, G/C, Michigan
Whispers reaching my ear suggest the Seahawks will try to trade out of the first round (as they are wont to do). If they don't, they'll need to improve the offensive line. Ruiz is a bulldog on the interior who is flying up draft boards. At 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, he has the size and strength to move to guard after starting at center for Michigan the last two years. An ace in pass protection, Ruiz is a leader in the trenches.
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
The Ravens need to beef up their linebacking corps and Queen is a good fit. He's a tad undersized at 6-foot and 229 pounds, but he ran a blistering 4.5 40 at the combine and showed good athleticism overall. In his first year as a full-time starter he was a huge part of LSU's fantastic defense and got better as the season went along. He makes things happen and is a tackling machine -- just what the Ravens need.
29. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
The Titans are another team who could look to trade down. Instead I've got them staying here and filling a need at right tackle after Jack Conklin's departure in free agency. Jones played left tackle in college but should be a fine fit on the right side. At 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, he showed great feet and agility at the combine.
30. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
The Packers need to find someone who can catch the ball consistently across from Davante Adams. Higgins is a big (6-foot-4, 216), explosive playmaker who can wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. He is also a huge red-zone threat and has a knack for finding the end zone.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
That enough tackles for you in the first round? This draft is incredibly deep at the position and there are a lot of needy teams out there. The 49ers jump on Cleveland here as Joe Staley's eventual replacement. He's a late-riser in the draft and could go earlier than this. At 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, he moves well, shows great agility on film, and performed well at the combine. He has the tools to be a franchise left tackle if he develops properly.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Chiefs have several needs, but the lack of a consistent running game is a big problem. At 5-foot-8 and 212 pounds, Swift can plow over defenders or run by them. He's a dual-threat out of the backfield and is scheme-versatile. Swift's ability to get to full speed quickly is elite and his one-cut running style fits the modern NFL, and especially Andy Reid's offense.