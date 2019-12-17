2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow Goes No. 1 As Top Picks Shuffle By Ryan Phillips | Dec 17 2019 Joe Burrow, LSU | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and solidified his spot as the top quarterback available this year. There have been a number of changes to the draft board and to draft positioning since our last mock draft. Here's our latest projection for the 2020 NFL Draft. (Order determined by record through Week 15)

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Andy Dalton appears done in Cincinnati and with the Bengals holding the top pick, it's time to invest in a young quarterback. Joe Burrow is officially the Heisman Trophy-winner and his stock is rising at an incredible rate. Given head coach Zac Taylor's experience with a QB of similar skills with Jared Goff, this fit is really nice.

At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm strength to make all the throws. Burrow is highly accurate and would fit with Taylor's system that relies heavily on pinpoint passing.

2. New York Giants: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Finding a No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones is a priority, but the Giants can't pass up a chance to land Young here. The Ohio State edge rusher is the best player in the draft class. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he's got great size and quickness off the edge and can absolutely take over games. Young finished the season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to cap a first-team All-America campaign.

3. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future here, as Herbert ranks slightly ahead of Tua Tagovailoa right now due to injury concerns. Herbert has the size (6-foot-6, 237 pounds) and physical tools to be a legitimate franchise quarterback.

4. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

With Trent Williams on his way out of town, Washington needs a blindside protector for young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Thomas is the best tackle in the draft and at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he can be dominant on the left side.

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

5. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Detroit's secondary is a mess and this is a spot where they could land a star at cornerback. Okudah is the best corner in the country by a considerable margin. He has the upside of a shutdown guy, which is exactly what the Lions need.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons is a flat-out playmaker with an odd position fit. He's 6-foot-4, 225 pounds as a converted safety. That said, he just makes things happen on defense and the Cardinals really need a guy like that. When you get your hands on someone this talented, you find a spot for him on the field.

7. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Jets need to help Sam Darnold and getting him a top-flight target on the perimeter is the first step. Jeudy is the best receiver in an absolutely loaded class. He's got decent size (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), great speed and is one of the best route runners to enter the draft in years.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars have a huge hole in their secondary. Diggs is a big corner at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds who looks like he could be special in man-to-man coverage. The younger brother of Stefon, this Alabama product is also an excellent tackler.

9. Los Angeles Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The Chargers could opt to go with a quarterback here, as Tagovailoa is on the board. But I think they'll chase a veteran signal-caller this offseason and instead invest in the offensive line during the draft. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Leatherwood is huge and is a great athlete at the position. He played guard in 2018 and shifted to tackle perfectly this year for Alabama.

Derrick Brown, Auburn | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

10. Denver Broncos: Derrick Brown, DT, Alabama

The Broncos desperately need some help on the interior of the defensive line and the enormous Derrick Brown has the most potential as an interior disruptor in this class. Auburn's best defender is 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds of raw talent who is starting to translate all that potential to production. He hasn't proven he can get to the quarterback consistently, but he takes up a ton of space in the middle and could wind up being a perennial All-Pro if he develops.

11. Carolina Panthers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

It feels like Cam Newton is done in Carolina. The Panthers like Kyle Allen, but he doesn't have the upside Tua does, and the jury will still be out on Will Grier even if they plan to start him for the rest of the season. If the medicals check out, this could be the steal of the draft.

Tagovailoa displays elite accuracy, can move really well in the pocket and has enough arm to make all the throws. When healthy this year, he was better than his outstanding 2018 campaign. If he can recover from the hip injury, he could still be a franchise quarterback.

12. Atlanta Falcons: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Delpit is the leader of LSU's stellar defense and, at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he can do pretty much anything on a football field. He'd be a game-changer for the for the Falcons on the back end of their defense.

13. Oakland Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Antonio Brown marriage didn't work for the Raiders and they need to find a legit target on the perimeter. Lamb is a big-time athlete who has exploded this season as Oklahoma's No.1 receiver. Through nine games this season, he has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 20.8 yards per reception. At 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, he has the size and playmaking skills to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

15. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Colts have needs along their defensive front and Kinlaw would give them a big upgrade on the interior. The kid is scary talented and, well, just plain scary. He's 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and an athletic monster. Kinlaw is already an outstanding run defender and has shown flashes as a pass rusher in 2019.

14. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Cleveland's offensive line is awful and both tackle spots need an upgrade. Wirfs is playing right tackle for Iowa and is absolutely mauling the opposition. He might be able to shift to the left side, but if not, he's still one of the best tackles in this year's class. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds he has the size to be an anchor at either tackle position.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Eagles have multiple needs (including receiver), but they badly need to upgrade their weak secondary. Fulton is an aggressive corner with decent size (6-foot, 200 pounds) and a knack for making plays on the ball.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With no obvious quarterback fit available and Jameis Winston making a case to stick around, the Bucs will have to fill other needs here. The team's offensive line needs a lot of help and Wills is a big, strong tackle at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He's athletic and a bull in the run game. He could fit at either tackle spot or even guard if needed.

18. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

The Raiders have been without a consistent playmaker off the edge since they traded Khalil Mack away. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, he can set the edge in the running game or get to the quarterback. He racked up 10.5 sacks in 2018 and has nine this season despite being the focal point of every offensive line he faces.

19. Tennessee Titans: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

This is a difficult pick because Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are both about to hit free agency. Until we have more clarity on what their plans are, I'm giving the Titans the best player available, and in this case it's Adebo. He's a fantastic corner with long arms, a great work-ethic, and a knack for breaking up passes. He's going to be an excellent pro.

Austin Jackson, USC | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The Jaguars boast one of the worst offensive lines in football and that must be addressed. Jackson is a rising star in this draft class due to his athleticism and technique, matched with his 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame. A first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Jackson's draft stock seems like it will only get higher as draft day draws near.

21. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The Cowboys need to beef up their secondary, especially with Byron Jones' impending free agency. Henderson is as smooth as they come and has the size (6-foot-1, 202) to take on all receivers. He's a pure cover guy, so don't expect a ton of help in the run game, but he's got elite coverage ability and could go higher than this.

22. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

With Herbert as Miami's first pick, it's time to get him a receiver. Higgins is a big (6-foot-4, 205), explosive playmaker who can wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. He is also a huge red zone threat and has a knack for finding the end zone.

23. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to open the season and here they get their replacement at left tackle. Niang is massive at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds and has developed into an outstanding pass protector. He should improve in the run game and has the strength to get there soon. He's played on both sides of the line, so he's got versatility if needed as well.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Vikings have needs along the offensive line and in the secondary, but need to replenish their strength off the edge. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds with a non-stop motor, Weaver will add punch to the team's pass rush. He's improved every season at Boise State and has 13.5 sacks as a junior in 2019. He's super strong and leverages both his power and speed when pass rushing while also showing the ability to set the edge against the run.

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

25. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Josh Allen is improving under center but he still has a long way to go as far as his accuracy is concerned. It would help if he had a receiver who could make things happen after the catch. Ruggs is just 6-foot and 190 pounds, but he's one of the fastest players I've ever seen on film. He's got blazing speed that changes defensive schemes even when he doesn't touch the ball.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Biadasz, G/C, Wisconsin

I've had this connection for a while and I'm sticking with it because the Chiefs need to protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs while improving their ability to run block. Biadasz is an excellent run-blocker on the interior for Wisconsin who can also pass protect. He needs to continue to improve but this 6-foot-3, 321-pounder is the best interior lineman in the draft.

27. Green Bay Packers: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

The Packers need to improve the offensive line and work harder to protect Aaron Rodgers. They get a great value here in Prince Tega Wanogho, a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder with good feet, long arms and developing technique. He could play either tackle spot and should improve rapidly as a pro.

28. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The 49ers have needs in the secondary -- mostly at corner -- but they're getting a steal here by going safety with Xavier McKinney. McKinney was phenomenal in 2019, making 85 tackles, forcing four fumbles and intercepting three passes. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the junior can do everything in the secondary and became Alabama's best defender as the year went along.

29. New England Patriots: Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

The Patriots still have a Rob Gronkowski-sized hole at tight end. Pinkney changes that. He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound pass catcher who runs good routes and can run away from defenders, but most of all, he's fantastic at going up and getting the ball. He's not a great run-blocker, but he can line up all over and make plays down field, giving the Patriots the playmaker at the position that they've lacked this year.

Justin Jefferson, LSU | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

30. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Saints rely heavily on Michael Thomas in their offense, and while he's been incredible this season, he'll need help on the perimeter. Jefferson is a guy who raised his stock big-time this past year at LSU. At 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, what he lacks in elite physical tools he makes up for in polish. He has good size and decent speed, but his best attribute is finding a way to get open. He finished his regular season with 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Seahawks have a number of defensive linemen slated to hit free agency this offseason and will need an infusion of talent regardless of who they keep. Davis is huge at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, but is also super strong and can disrupt the interior of an offensive line with ease. There's a lot more potential to be unlocked here by Pete Carroll and his coaching staff.

32. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Ravens desperately need an edge rusher and Okwara is a high-ceiling prospect who fits perfectly as a 3-4 outside linebacker. At 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, Okwara is a rangy prospect who needs to fill out and continue to develop. He's already solid against the run, but needs to become more consistent as a pass rusher. He's raw but the upside here is tremendous.