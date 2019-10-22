Biggest Losers Week 7 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Oct 23 2019 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The seventh week of the 2019 NFL season is in the books, so just like every week it's time to figure out who lost the most. Here's a look at the biggest losers from Week 7.

The Daniel Jones hype train

Daniel Jones has seen the level of hype around him completely die off thanks to a few weeks of shaky performances. His hype train has completely derailed after his Week 7 showing against the Cardinals. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 223 yards, with a touchdown, an interception and four fumbles. On the season he now has six touchdowns, seven interceptions and five fumbles.

Jones and the Giants need to go back to the drawing board.

Dan Quinn

The Falcons got smoked by the Rams on Sunday, losing 37-10 and Dan Quinn's job security essentially disappeared. Quinn went 8-8 in his first season, then in year two he led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI where they famously blew a huge lead against the Patriots. They went 10-6 in year three and lost in the NFC Divisional Game to the Eagles. It's been a disaster since. The Falcons are currently 1-6 after a 7-9 season in 2018. Quinn is a good coach, but he's probably done in Atlanta.

Bill Callahan's stock

I mean look, Callahan's stock wasn't all that high to begin with, but if you bought it you definitely need to sell. Now! Using offensive concepts straight out of the 1920s, Callahan's Washington Redskins ran the ball 26 times in a 9-0 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. They opted to throw it just 12 times. Yes, the conditions were monsoon-like, but that's no excuse for sitting on the ball and praying for positive results.

Mitchell Trubisky

If the Chicago Bears offered Mitchell Trubisky up in a trade right now, would they get even a fourth-rounder in return? Probably not. The man the Bears traded up to No. 2 for during the 2017 NFL Draft is an abject disaster under center. During Sunday's 36-25 loss to the Saints, Trubisky completed 34 of 54 passes for 251 yards. That's just 4.64 yards per attempt, which is pathetic. He's Captain Checkdown. As of now, his QBR ranks 30th among qualified NFL quarterbacks.

He's just not a good quarterback and it's really impacting the Bears.

Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon

The Chargers keep inventing new ways to lose to teams they should beat and Sunday might be the craziest example of that yet. They had two plays from inside the 1-yard line and couldn't score. Trailing by three against the Titans, the Bolts could have just kicked a field goal and forced overtime. Instead they tried to run the ball in twice with no timeouts. Melvin Gordon fumbled the second attempt away and suddenly it was clear how the Chargers are 2-5.

Carson Wentz

Wentz was awful during a 37-10 loss to the Cowboys this week and it appears the Eagles have no answers for their play of late. Their quarterback was sacked three times, lost two fumbles, threw a bad interception and finished 16-for-26, for 191 yards and a touchdown. It was a brutal evening behind what has become a shaky offensive line.

Wentz needs to show more though if he's going to live up to his billing as a potential MVP-caliber player.

New York Jets offensive line

Monday night the Jets offensive line turned in one of the worst performances I've ever seen. Sam Darnold went 11-for-32, for 86 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions and a fumble against the Patriots, but almost all of that can be chalked up to a horrendous offensive line.

It's almost criminal that a young, talented quarterback hasn't been protected by his franchise. To turn around everything around, the Jets, first and foremost, need to invest in an offensive line. It's franchise malpractice not to do so.

Football fans

Yes, it still counted as Week 7 when Patrick Mahomes dislocated his knee last Thursday in a 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos. But the real losers from that are fans of football, because even when he's not at his best, Mahomes is a ton of fun to watch. Any time he misses is a blow to the game.