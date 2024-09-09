NFL Injury Watch: Puka Nacua, Jake Ferguson, Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze -



Watching his Right knee here as he gets rolled up.

Primary concern: MCL sprain

Secondary concern: meniscus due to the compression/shear



Would explain latent swelling and getting the MRI today versus yesterday. He probably came in painful/stiff.



