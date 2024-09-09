NFL Injury Watch: Puka Nacua, Jake Ferguson, Rome Odunze
By Joe Lago
The day after the first NFL Sunday always brings overreactions — except when it comes to the overpaid and underperforming Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones — and unfortunately there is also the absolute dread from opening-day injuries.
Fans and fantasy football managers were fretting over three players in particular: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze.
All three suffered knee injuries on Sunday. All three were trending on Google on Monday.
First, the good news.
Ferguson got hurt in Dallas' 33-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns while leaping to elude a tackle and landing awkwardly. MRI results revealed an MCL sprain, not a season-ending injury as had been feared. He is listed as week to week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ferguson celebrated the fortunate outcome by tweeting "God is good!"
Nacua missed time in training camp and the preseason after landing on a bursa sac in his right knee. The second-year wideout returned in time for Sunday night's 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he was carted off the field in the second quarter after reinjuring his knee.
While Nacua is supposed to undergo more tests, expectations are that he will be week to week, ESPN's Schefter reported Monday.
Odunze is still awaiting results from his MRI on Monday.
Odunze got hurt while blocking downfield during Chicago's 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans. The injury appeared to occur when Bears running back Velus Jones Jr. and a Titans player collided into Odunze's legs.
Head coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged there is concern with the health of Odunze, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago still has veteran receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, but Odunze stood to benefit from their presence after developing some chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the preseason.