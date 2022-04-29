Biggest Losers From the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a wild night. There were a record nine trades made, plus a number of big surprises. What follows is our look at the biggest losers from the first round of the draft.
Quarterbacks
The weakest quarterback class I can remember wound up living down to its reputation. For weeks there were thoughts someone might fall in love with one of this year's signal-callers and take him in the top-10. That didn't happen. Kenny Pickett finally went off the board to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20. And that was it. It is the second time in the last 20 years only one quarterback was selected in the first-round.
Despite Malik Willis' clear upside, NFL teams did not think he was a first-round talent. Same for Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder. It will be interesting to see how far they wind up falling.
Aaron Rodgers
Once again, the Green Bay Packers failed to add any help for Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the NFL draft. Green Bay has taken one offensive player in the first round of the draft since 2010. That pick? Jordan Love. Rodgers has to be so pissed.
This year the Packers reached for Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22. While talented, Walker is really raw and many had him projected as an early second-rounder. Then they traded up in the first round to take Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28. While Rodgers told Pat McAfee he was fine with it, do we really believe that?
Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson ended up in a great situation as the New York Jets traded up to get him at No. 26, but the Florida State edge rusher dropped like a rock. He was projected to go as high as the top-10 and no one really knows why he fell. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was an iron man that almost never came off the field. He'll fit perfectly with what Jets coach Robert Saleh wants to do defensively.
The Jets benefited greatly, while Johnson suffered through a fall. He's in a great spot, but the kid lost a ton of money with that drop.
New England Patriots
The Patriots traded down from the 21st pick (shocker!) to the 29th and selected Chattanooga guard Cole Strange. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder was a third-team FCS All-American, but this was a player the Pats could have gotten in the second round or possibly later. I couldn't find anyone who had a first-round grade on Strange.
Bill Belichick seems to always confuse experts with his draft selections. This pick fit that pattern.