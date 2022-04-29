Aaron Rodgers Must Be Pissed After the Packers Took Another Defender in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
Around this time two years ago, Aaron Rodgers was a few glasses of tequila deep after the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love with their 2020 first-round draft pick. It sparked a firestorm of controversy and content as Rodgers threatened to force his way out of Green Bay one year later. He eventually returned, hemmed and hawed some more, then appeared to make peace with the front office to the tune of a massive new contract.
It was not the end of Rodgers' troubles. After the Packers lost to the 49ers in the second round of the playoffs, Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise had an opportunity to replace Adams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft that boasted one of the strongest receiving classes in recent memory.
Instead of getting a guy who could help replace Adams' productions, Green Bay took a defender. Again. And a linebacker, at that. Quay Walker of Georgia became the 22nd overall pick, and Rodgers must be infuriated.
Most of the elite prospects were gone by the Packers' pick, to be fair. But teams were trading up all night to grab those guys and Green Bay stayed put. Not only that, but star wideout AJ Brown got traded to the Eagles and Hollywood Brown got traded to the Cardinals less than an hour before the Packers picked. Again, they didn't move. Then they took a linebacker.
Green Bay hasn't missed their opportunity to take a wideout, to be sure. There are a lot of second- and third-round talents that scouts are high on that could come in and make an impact. But Rodgers got himself into a tizzy in 2021 because the Packers weren't doing everything they could to surround him on offense with the type of talent required to win a championship. Green Bay's defense actually did their job in the playoffs this year, holding the 49ers to only 13 points on a chilly Wisconsin night. They didn't really need more help there. They needed more weapons-- and chose to stand pat.
The Packers continue their streak. The last time they took an offensive player with their first-round pick was Love. Before that it was a lineman in 2010 and before that it was Rodgers. They're allergic to spending high draft capital on elite offensive talent, and it's why Rodgers was so mad last year. This can't be a good night for the MVP quarterback.