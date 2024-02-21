10 Best Available NFL Free Agents
By Liam McKeone
2. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Above-average starting quarterbacks very rarely hit the free agent market and the only reason Cousins isn't the top player on this list is because he's coming off a torn Achilles at 35 years old. Yet recoveries from those types of injuries are commonplace nowadays and there's reason to be optimistic that Cousins (who never relied on his mobility anyway) can bounce back to be the same guy who was on pace to throw for nearly 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns before he got hurt last season. He famously has his limitations but he's also a top-15 QB at worst and flirts with the top-10 at best.
Cousins is, of course, a prime franchise tag candidate because the Vikings got a first-hand look at how dire their quarterback situation is without him last season. But they may choose to move in a different direction instead of paying Cousins north of $30 million next season coming off a severe injury while closer to 40 than 30. If so, Cousins might be looking at a lucrative one-year prove-it deal from someone else to see if he's still got it.
1. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Adam Schefter has already reported that Jones is not likely to receive the franchise tag because the Kansas City Chiefs would have to pay north of $30 million for that privilege and they simply cannot afford to do that. Which means the dynasty's most important defensive player is hitting the open market heading into his age-30 season. Jones needs no introduction after a dominant postseason with KC, one of the many he's had since the Chiefs started going to the playoffs every year. He's an incredibly disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line and would bring a big-time pass rush boon to whoever signs him after he recorded 10.5 sacks last season. On top of that, Jones is clutch and a championship veteran.
Teams will likely be wary of a long-term deal for Jones since he'll be 30 years old when the 2024 season begins but he's in line to be the most coveted free agent in years.