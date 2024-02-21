10 Best Available NFL Free Agents
By Liam McKeone
4. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
There has maybe never been more talent at the receiver position league-wide, but it's also never been more apparent that an elite wideout can transform an offense. Higgins projects to be that kind of player, an excellent all-around receiver who can play several different roles within an offense. He caught 74 passes in 2021 and 2022 before injuries and Joe Burrow's injury cut into his production in 2023. Higgins boasts sure hands and a great grasp of the route-running tree, although his touchdown count has been low while playing alongside talents like Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Higgins could be franchise-tagged by the Bengals, but if he's not he is going to have a lot of suitors. It can be tricky to project how good a recevier will be when he takes on the No. 1 role after enjoying No. 2 coverage for a few years but Higgins will be only 25 years old when next season begins. Between his youth and production, it's easy to make a bet that he'll elevate his play to the role he's asked to take on.
3. Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
The other Josh Allen had himself a hell of a 2023 season as well. The Jaguars pass-rusher recorded 17.5 sacks (tied for second in the league) and 33 quarterback hits (tied for third). According to PFF he also recorded an astounding 90 QB pressures with an overall ranking of 89.5, among the best at his position. He finally lived up to the hype after getting drafted seventh overall in 2019 and is going to get a fat payday to show for it.
The Jaguars are definitely not interested in losing their best defender and thus he seems fated for the franchise tag. The defensive end tag is reportedly going to be worth about $20 million which would be a very acceptable price to pay to retain Allen. He is looking like he'll become one of the league's premiere sack artists in short order and will be paid accordingly.