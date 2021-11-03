The NFL Did Not Accept Aaron Rodgers' Holistic or Homeopathic Alternate Treatment as a Vaccination
Aaron Rodgers is the absolute king of NFL headlines. He has no peer right now. Everything he does is a hot topic and now we know that the things he does not do are just as newsworthy: Rodgers is not vaccinated.
When Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers in training camp, he got cute and said that he was immunized. But as you will notice, the first word out of his mount when he was asked if he was vaccinated was, "yeah." You can play a semantics game and say he was simply "misleading" the woke PC mob, but the reality is he's been living a lie in this regard.
Who knows where this ends up, but for now he's going to miss a marquee NFL matchup with the Chiefs. If he experiences symptoms or has trouble producing negative COVID tests, there's a chance he could miss another game.
So how did we get here? Let's go to ESPN for more...
Spoiler alert: It's because he is not vaccinated. Via ESPN:
Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an alternate treatment that he underwent before he returned to the Packers that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations, sources told ESPN. After a lengthy back and forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not get the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated.
Holy cheese curds. Aaron Rodgers has had some real "break the Internet" moments this year, but I fear we might have to shut this whole thing down if and when we find out what the alternate treatment is. And really, the sky is the limit. Here is Rodgers' fiancée to Flaunt back in 2013:
“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils,” she laughs at the long list. “I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”
Makes you wonder what he really meant by "immunized." On the Pat McAfee Show, today Ian Rapoport said Rodgers went through a "homeopathic" or "holistic" treatment.
Rodgers and Woodley have very publicly traveled the country this year. They've been to Hawai'i where Rodgers played the guitar and sang for people -- which is a clear violation of the state's mask mandate. They were there with Miles Teller, who recently shut down a Hollywood set because he was unvaccinated. Rodgers and Woodley went to the Kentucky Derby with teammates. Over the weekend, he attended a Halloween party.
He also spent some time hosting Jeopardy!. Here he is a couple weeks ago, unmasked, on comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus.
He's also been giving unmasked press conferences since returning to Green Bay. Rodgers appears to have broken just about every rule possible, but reports indicate he's been following protocols in the building. The NFL never deemed fit to fine him, so who knows?
We'll leave it at that for now. Let's just sit back and watch the details roll in.