Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller Should Start a Band
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley hung out with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry at the Kentucky Derby a few weeks back. Now the couples have been spotted together in Hawaii. A musician playing their resort posted some videos on Instagram after Rodgers came up and requested a song. Eventually Rodgers was up there playing guitar while others from the party sang and ... you know what?
Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller should start a band.
Turns out Rodgers has been playing guitar for nearly two decades. He first showed off his righteous axe skills in an interview with Laura Okmin back when he took over as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Obviously, he's stuck with it, nailing Wagon Wheel in Hawaii.
As for Teller, just take a look at Whiplash. If these two bros haven't already jammed together, they should soon. Considering the chemistry Woodley and Teller already have from appearing in three movies together and the vocals they all show off in that video, this seems like a no-brainer. But if Woodley and Sperry don't want to be on stage then Rodgers knows some people from Pitch Perfect 2.
This may sound a bit silly, but it also gives Rodgers more leverage over both the Packers and Jeopardy! Is there a human on this planet with more options for high-profile lucrative careers than Aaron Rodgers right now? You don't want to trade me or make me the host of a game show? Fine. I'll start a band with my good friend Miles Teller and we'll go on tour. The country is opening back up and people are ready for live entertainment.
It's certainly not too late to record a new version of "Danger Zone" for the Top Gun 2 soundtrack. There's your first hit single right there. The point is, Aaron Rodgers wants to entertain America and he's going to do it. Either on Sundays, or every weekday evening, or two shows on Saturday if the first one sells out.