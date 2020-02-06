Thoughts on Early NFL MVP Odds

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, is not the favorite to repeat. Here are the odds from Westgate SuperBook for 2020 NFL MVP:



Patrick Mahomes 4-to-1

Lamar Jackson 6-1

Russell Wilson 10-1

Deshaun Watson 12-1

Dak Prescott 16-1

Carson Wentz 16-1https://t.co/nQjxmw49sl