Dallas Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Agrees to Record Contract
By Joe Lago
The CeeDee Lamb contract saga with the Dallas Cowboys finally ended Monday with a record-setting deal that alters the wide receiver market.
Lamb reportedly ended his holdout by agreeing to a four-year, $136 million pact that will make the three-time Pro Bowler the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. His $38 million signing bonus is also the most-ever guaranteed money for a wide receiver.
Lamb's new deal gives him the second-highest annual salary at $34 million per year, just behind the $35 million average salary of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
The 25-year-old Lamb enjoyed a career year in 2023. The 2020 No. 17 overall pick showcased his versatility across the Cowboys offense to lead the NFL with 135 receptions and 181 targets. His 1,749 receiving yards was second only to Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek HIll (1,799), and Lamb's personal-best 12 touchdown catches was third in the league.
Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons congratulated Lamb for getting an extension in which he "earned every dollar."
"I couldn't be happier for the guy," Parsons said. "One of the best dudes in the locker room. One of the best players on our team. And to get the payday that he got to take care of his family, I couldn't be more happy for CeeDee."
Lamb's new deal also benefits two other top receivers — Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.
Both Chase and Aiyuk continue to stand their ground in ongoing contract disputes, although Chase practiced for the first time on Sunday. Their agents can now point to a wideout market that's been reset by the record haul of Lamb.