New Radicals Will Reunite to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration, Hopefully Bring Back Bucket Hats
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 18, 2021, 8:02 AM EST
The New Radicals will preform at Joe Biden's inauguration this week, according to Rolling Stone. This is perhaps the most random thing to ever happen considering the band was together for about a year, has been broken up for 22 years, and the song they will perform features the lead singer calling out Beck, Hanson, Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson.
The song has special meaning to President-elect Biden as his son Beau used to play it for him at breakfast. The song was also the walk-on song for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, America's first Second Gentleman, during the campaign.
Obviously, it's just a catchy tune with an overall positive message, but it's funny that Biden is going to feature a song calling out the healthcare industry and big banks from 20 years ago, but Joe Alexander, the front man of the band, is highly optimistic about the Biden administration and that's why he's back.
“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement. “America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through.”
So were the New Radicals just two decades too early? Their one and only album, "Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too," is fairly political by turn-of-the-century pop-rock standards. If you actually watch the music video, the teenagers at the mall capture the upper-class people walking by and put them in cages and make them work in the service industry. Questioning the status quo and wearing bucket hats that cover your eyes are the legacy this band deserves and it appears that's possible in Joe Biden's America.
Now I have a personal plea for the band before they preform at the newest rally to restore sanity. Please play Someday We'll Know. You're probably going to steer clear of shouting out Medicare For All and Beck. This is your first performance in two decades. It's deserving of a medley.
If Joe Biden can get the New Radicals back together, he has to be able to pull the entire country together, right? I mean, this band supposedly broke up between the time they shot this video and the time they released this video. Two decades later and Joe Biden gets elected and they reunite? This seems like a good sign. For America and bucket hats.