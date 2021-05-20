Nets Playoff Tickets Sales Stunt Seem to Indicate The Knicks Still Own New York City
The Brooklyn Nets enter the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night on ABC. If it looks like there are some empty seats, don't blame the pandemic. This morning the Nets posted a video of James Harden saying he would pay for half your ticket for the Nets' first two playoff games. If ticket sales are any indication, it appears that the New York Knicks still run The City.
The first game in the Eastern Conference's 4-5 matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will be played Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT. After eight long years, Knicks fans are apparently ready to go. If you look at TIcketmaster there are just nine single tickets remaining. Eight of them are in the 300 Level and cost $200. There is a single 200 Level seat available for $225.
Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, you can get in the door for $64 thanks to James Harden. There appear to be a ton of seats available around Barclays Center. There are 100 Level seats available for under $300.
While it's possible that the Knicks-Hawks tickets were gobbled up by Kevin Huerter fans, it still seems like the anticipation for the Brooklyn Nets' title run is lacking. If Nets fans don't hurry, the Barclays Center will be overrun by Celtics fans doing chants choreographed by Bill Simmons on Saturday.
Obviously, this is far from scientific, but this is how it looks. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may have James Harden and a vision, but Julius Randle has New York City.