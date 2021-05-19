Kyrie Irving Cryptic About His Vision and Enjoying This Season 'As If It's My Last'
Kyrie Irving did not speak with the media much this season. In fact, he did it so sparingly that he and the Nets were fined for violating the league's access rules. Heck, Kyrie even cut off the Nets access at times this season. But now that the playoffs are here, Irving is back and he has some things to say. After practice on Tuesday he spoke with the media and it was everything we had missed all season. Via the New York Post:
"Now that we’re here and we’ve got the guys that we have in this locker room and we’ve been through quite a journey, we just want to enjoy the ride,” Irving said after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s really all I can say. I just want to enjoy it as if it’s my last.”
Journey. Ride. Treating it "as if it's my last." Will Kyrie Irving be back next season? Even he doesn't seem to know. Which is surprising because he also talked about the vision he shared with Kevin Durant.
“We made a decision two years ago to stick with it and build something here,” Irving said. “No one really saw the vision that we had. We probably won’t get the credit until 10 years down the line, 20 years down the line. That’s just the way history goes. But the intent here was we didn’t want to feel the same effects of being out in organizations or being out with different guys throughout this league that we felt like we couldn’t build something outside of the game with.”
You have to wonder if Kevin Durant had the same vision or if he just wanted to hang out on Twitter and play basketball with another really good player. Maybe we'll find out in a decade or two.
Hopefully, Irving does a press conference after every game this postseason.