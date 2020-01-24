NBA Trade Deadline Buyers and Sellers
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 24 2020
The February 6th NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and teams are already looking to make moves. Both conferences are fairly wide open and a big trade could help a dozen different teams make legitimate playoff runs. Or improve their lottery chances. So who is buying and who is selling?
BUYERS
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks are a dangerous playoff team as long as Luka Doncic walks this earth without a limp. They just lost center Dwight Powell, who had started 37 of the Mavericks' first 43 games, to a ruptured Achilles. They already acquired Willie Cauley-Stein. Now it's just a question of where else they can improve.
Los Angeles Lakers & Los Angeles Clippers
Healthy, both teams are title contenders as constituted. Neither team is anywhere near perfect, but they have the most important players in place. Having said that, boy would it be nice to upgrade a supporting piece or two or either team.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are contenders looking to become serious contenders. They could use a guard and hopefully clear some room for Michael Porter Jr. to play more in the process.
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are just 2.5 games out of the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Victor Oladipo is working his way back so their rotation is about to be shaken up anyway. Myles Turner could be the key piece of any outgoing Pacers package.
Miami Heat
The Heat always have a buyer's mentality. Pat Riley is constantly looking for a good deal. And this year's Heat team is good. If Riley wants to get somebody like Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan, he has the assets to do it.
SELLERS
Houston Rockets
If you know anyone interested in any of the Houston Rockets players, please, contact Daryl Morey. The Rockets would love to be buyers, but their assets cupboard is quite bare in the wake of the Russell Westbrook trade. All they really have to work with is Clint Capela. And they're trying.
New York Knicks
Despite the horrible record, New York apparently has some guys that other teams would like to use in playoff scenarios. Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis, anyone besides R.J. Barrett, probably.
Charlotte Hornets
They can fight for the 8-seed or try to move some of their veterans and try to bottom out for a better shot at a high lottery pick. Everyone but Devonte' Graham and PJ Washington should be available.
Detroit Pistons
Derrick Rose is a hot commodity. The Mavericks want Andre Drummond. They have a Morris brother. Or they could keep everyone and fight to get embarrassed by the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Someone needs to rescue Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. Two big men with championship experience who bring two very different skillsets to the table. Love has three years left on his contract. Thompson is expiring and reportedly on the block.