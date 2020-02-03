NBA Trade Deadline Rumors [UPDATING]
By The Big Lead | Feb 03 2020
With the Super Bowl in rear-view, the NBA trade deadline week is upon us, as teams have until this Thursday (February 6th) to complete any transactions. We'll be looking later at teams who are buyers and sellers, but so far here are some of the rumors that are swirling around during trade deadline week. This post will be updated as new rumors are reported and/or speculated upon:
Tristian Thompson is On the Block
Knicks Will Listen to Offers For Marcus Morris
Rockets Shopping Clint Capela
D'Angelo Russell could be headed out of Golden State.
More Russell rumors, via Ian Begley:
More players who are plausibly on the trade block to look out for: Derrick Rose, Kyle Kuzma, Andre Drummond, Andre Iguodala, Bogdan Bogdanović, and Nemanja Bjelica.