Roundup: NBA Retires Bill Russell's Number; Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Break Up; Kevin Durant Likes the 76ers
There is no shame in falling for the space chorizo ... NBA to retire Bill Russell's No. 6 leaguewide ... Running back James White announces his retirement ... Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea ... Shots fired after failed attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office ... The attacker was killed in the confrontation ... Inflation Reduction Act unlikely to do much ... Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney breaking up ... Ric Flair passed out twice during latest trip into the ring ... Merrick Garland spoke about FBI search of Trump's home ... DOJ moves to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant ... Stocks were mixed on Thursday ... Steve Martin will retire after "Only Murders in the Building" ... Kevin Durant likes 76ers as a destination ... Tom Brady out more than a week due to personal matter ... Michigan State extended Tom Izzo ... Fred Couples ripped LIV Golf and Greg Norman ...
Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad before the Field of Dreams game.
Neil Patrick Harris braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Conan O'Brien discussed his favorite horror movies.
Dee Gees -- "Night Fever"