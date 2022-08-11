Fred Couples Blasts Greg Norman, LIV Golf
LIV Golf is the topic everyone associated with the sport has to discuss these days whenever they're interviewed, and Fred Couples was the latest to face questions about the Saudi-backed tour. Spoiler alert: he doesn't like it, and really can't stand LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.
Couples' status as a longtime fan favorite will only be enhanced after he roasted LIV and Norman.
Here's what he said about the tour:
"All these guys think they’re changing the game and to me it’s comical, it’s really comical. To have music on every tee and have people drinking beers and think that’s cool. I never thought the cast and crew that would do that would be the guys doing it.”
Couples went on to say he had formed strong bonds with players like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka then said, "And now they're suing us."
He added:
“If they win or lose, I don’t really care. I’m 62, I play the Champions Tour, but it’s a little heartbreaking. Go do what you’re doing. Suing the Tour, 11 guys when there’s probably 200 guys on the Tour, I just find it really, really weird."
Continuing that thought, he took aim at Norman:
"And I have a funny feeling I know where it’s coming and it’s coming from their leader, who no one’s liked for 25 years. And that’s not being mean, that’s just — that’s the truth. He’s not a friend of mine, but he never would be because we don’t get along. But he’s running a tour that he thinks is incredible."
God I love Fred Couples.