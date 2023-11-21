All Dog Breeds Represented at the 2023 National Dog Show
By The Big Lead
The 2023 National Dog Show airs on NBC and Peacock on Thanksgiving from noon to 2pm. That's right, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC is going head-to-head with Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions while you're putting the finishing touches on Thanksgiving dinner. And why not? With over 200 varieties of dogs competing, it's no wonder millions of people chose to watch the doggos every year.
The National Dog Show has been a Thanksgiving tradition for over twenty years now with breeds competing the Herding Groups, Hound Group, Sporting Group, Non-Sporting Group, Terrier Group, Toy Group and Working Group. Oh, and the big one: Best In Show.
Why yes, that is Catherine O'Hara, the mom from Home Alone and Home Alone 2, which means she was in Schitt's Creek and has Christmas and Thanksgiving related films on her resume.
O'Hara's resume is almost as vast as the list of dog breeds that you'll be able to see in the actual competition on Thanksgiving. The Dog Show took place last weekend in Philadelphia, but the results are not easy to find on the Internet, so tune in. If you'd like to read the absurdly long list of breeds that you will be able to see in all those categories, check out the judging programs from Saturday and Sunday.
Have you ever even heard of most of those dogs before? Just look at the first dog listed. What in the world is an Affenpinscher? No one knows, but here's a picture from Getty. Look at that cute little thing.
Now just repeat that over and over with every dog breed and you've got yourself a nice little time-kill. Or tune in on Thanksgiving.