Roundup: Natalie Portman Is Single; ACC to Discuss Stanford, Cal; Neymar Wants Out at PSG
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are separated ... Storms pummel East Coast ... The West Coast is suffering an ocean heat wave ... U.S. sends destroyers to Alaska ... Stock futures are largely unchanged after Monday's gains ... A trucking giant has gone bankrupt ... Zoom wants its employees back in the office ... Surprise market rally bulldozes bearish hedge funds ... A review of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 ... "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp discusses coming out ... ACC plans call to discuss Cal, Stanford ... Neymar wants to leave PSG after Kylian Mbappe's desired exit ... Teddy Bridgewater signs with the Lions ... Georgia, Michigan lead preseason college football polls ...
The reasons and theories why the USWNT fell short at the 2023 World Cup [ESPN]
Why the NCAA should set up football-only conferences [Yahoo Sports]
Why NFL defenses should be terrified of the 49ers [CBS Sports]
America's bee problem is an us problem [The Ringer]
The worst realignment move ever is worse than you thought [The Athletic]
How The Exorcist redefined horror [The Hollywood Reporter]
MLB announcers blast Orioles for Kevin Brown suspension [The Big Lead]
Highlights of Simone Biles' return to competitive gymnastics.
All 40 home runs Shohei Ohtani has hit this season.
Jay Bilas discussed the financial implications of NCAA conference realignment.
The blooper reel for the 16th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
The 60 Minutes report on the largest offshore windfarm in the world.
A thread about Unforgiven, which was released 31 years ago.
Weezer -- "Island in the Sun"