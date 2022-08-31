Myles Garrett Responds to Baker Mayfield's Comments About the Browns
Myles Garrett has heard what former teammate Baker Mayfield thinks of the Cleveland Browns, and has responded.
On Tuesday, we learned what Mayfield had to say about his old team. On the Around the NFL podcast, Buffalo Bills reporter Cynthia Frelund said the Carolina Panthers quarterback confirmed that his mission is to dominate the Browns. To be more precise, he said, "I'm going to f--- them up" when Carolina meets Browns during NFL opening weekend on September 11.
The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he never became the franchise quarterback the franchise was looking for. Cleveland traded him to Carolina this offseason in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick.
Garrett heard the comments from his former teammate and had the following to say:
“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him. And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He’s been successful in what he’s done.’’
He continued:
“Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up.
“It does the same for us as well. We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup. I don’t think any less of him because he’s going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He’s the same guy personally, and maybe we’ll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?”
Garrett was much more diplomatic in his comments than Mayfield, but I doubt things will be peaceful when the two teams hit the field.
Opening weekend can't get here soon enough.