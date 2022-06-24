The 7 Most Random MLB All-Stars in History
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is approaching and with it brings the annual conversation about representation. Each team will have a player involved, even if there isn't a deserving candidate. To me, this is perfectly fine as the game is a glorified exhibition. Plus there's the added benefit of someone making the cut out of nowhere. Recently we presented you with a list of names who somehow earned multiple All-Star Game selections. The field of one-timers is perhaps even more random.
Roger Pavlik
The Texas Rangers came out of the gate hot in 1996 and at the midway point Pavlik was 10-2. That's the good news. The other part is his ERA, which sat at 5.16. The right-hander managed to earn two innings of work in the Midsummer Classic and allowed two runs. He finished the year 15-8 with a 5.19 ERA and would only win four more games before leaving baseball.
Lance Carter
Carter won seven games and saved 26 for the then-Devil Rays in his second Major League season, which proved to be his apex mountain. A Bleacher Report list on a similar idea suggests Aubrey Huff should have been the team's nominee in 2003, so maybe the Carter selection wasn't all bad.
Mike Williams
Williams was on our two-timers edition but nothing has jogged my memory since then. Baseball Reference tells us he collected 144 career saves and they couldn't lie.
Clyde McCullough
There needs to be a Congressional investigation into McCullough's selection. The Chicago Cubs catcher played 69 games in 1948 and posted a .546 OPS. In 1953 he collected nine extra-base hits in 77 contests. And yet, there he was, representing the Senior Circuit in both showcases.
Don Leppert
Leppert played 190 games in is Major League career. He hit .229. But in his first of two years with the Washington Senators, in 1963, he made the National League squad in the midst of a .305/.379/.682 campaign. We simply did not ask our catchers to hit back in the day. Simpler times.
Dick Ruthven
Okay, with all respect to the pitcher, who had a nice and long career, his inclusion in the 1976 game is confounding. Ruthven went 14-17 and led all of baseball in earned runs allowed. His WHIP was 1.436. The Seventies were weird?
César Izturis
Look, Izturis was a nice utility player. He's also a great pull when you are remembering some guys. But a .624 OPS in 2005 with the Los Angeles Dodgers does not exactly scream All-Star. And yet there he was, with the game's best. You have to love baseball.