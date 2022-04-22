Do You Have Any Memory of these 1990s Baseball Players Making Multiple All-Star Games?
It's Friday afternoon so who knows how many people will see this but I happened to fall down a bit of a wormhole on Baseball Reference for a few hours remembering some guys from the 90s, as one does. Specifically, I was clicking through the MLB All-Star Game rosters trying to discover some of the more surprising names. And to be sure, there were several that absolutely blew my mind because there's simply no way anyone would confidently recall them representing anyone at the Midsummer Classic. Think Ty Wigginton. Robert Fick. Ben Grieve. Norm Charlton. Mike Sharperson. Each name more delightful than the last.
But what really stood out was the group of players who made multiple All-Star appearances. Apropos of nothing in particular, here is a list of those
Brook Jacoby, Cleveland Indians outfielder (1986 and 1990)
Bryan Harvey, relief pitcher (1991 with California Angels and 1993 with Florida Marlins)
Jeff Blauser, Atlanta Braves shortstop (1993 and 1997)
Roberto Kelly, outfielder (1992 with the New York Yankees and 1993 with Cincinnati Reds)
Gregg Jeffries, St. Louis Cardinals utility (1993 and 1994)
Scott Cooper, Boston Red Sox third baseman (1993 and 1994)
Danny Jackson, starting pitcher (1988 with Cincinnati Reds and 1994 with Philadelphia Phillies)
Jose Offerman, shortstop (1995 with Los Angeles Dodgers and 1999 with Boston Red Sox)
Jeff Cirillo, third baseman (1997 with Milwaukee Brewers and 2000 with Colorado Rockies)
Darin Erstad, Anaheim Angels first baseman (1998 and 2001)
Andy Ashby, San Diego Padres starting pitcher (1998 and 1999)
Jeff Shaw, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher (1998 and 2001)
Rick Reed, New York Mets starting pitcher (1998 and 2001)
Aaron Sele, starting pitcher (1998 with Texas Rangers and 2000 with Seattle Mariners)
Some fantastic surprises everywhere you look when you start browsing. I would have taken the under of 1.5 All Star Games on about 75 percent of these guys. Two or three of them I have zero recognition of, and am not convinced aren't part of some completely pointless psych ops.
Will get bored enough to do this for the aughts soon and am looking forward to names that haven't been considered in ages. How can you not be romantic about this era and the ability to have a brain still capable of recalling some of these rosters?