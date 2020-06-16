MLB Players Are Ripping Rob Manfred on Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 16 2020
It seems everyone is ripping Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred these days --- well, almost everyone. We can add MLB's players to that list, as they are pouring it on right now.
After Manfred backtracked on Monday and said he was no longer confident there would be a 2020 season, players were clearly stunned and angered. They took to Twitter in droves to rip the commissioner for the way he's handled the spot over the past few weeks.
Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer went on a lengthy rant about it:
Brewers outfielder (and 2018 NL MVP) Christian Yelich clearly agreed with Bauer:
And Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is resigned to not playing baseball this year:
Yeah, that makes sense. The way the sport has been handled over the past few months has been an absolute joke.
Given the way Manfred has dealt with the various cheating/sign-stealing scandals and the way he's attempting to stick a dagger in the heart of Minor League Baseball, there's very little to like about his tenure as commissioner. If he doesn't find a way to salvage the 2020 season he may not be able to continue in his position.