Roundup: Second Night of Protests in Minnesota; Chloe Bennet Leads 'Powerpuff Girls' Pilot; Julian Edelman Retires
Police fired tear gas during second night of protests in Minnesota ... Julian Edelman retired from football ... Shooting at Tennessee high school leaves one dead ... A huge explosion rocked St. Vincent amid volcanic eruption ... What we know about the killing of Daunte Wright ... Minnesota police chief says officer meant to use taser, not gun in fatal shooting ... Cardiologist says drugs, heart condition didn't cause George Floyd's death ... Market braces for key inflation report ... Joe Biden is prepared to negotiate on infrastructure plan ... Uber posted record monthly demand ... Chloe Bennet leads CW's Powerpuff Girls pilot ... The full list of Oscars presenters ... Will Smith moves production of "Emancipation" from Georgia ... Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with felony DWI ... Walker Kessler commits to Auburn ... Brian Snitker still doesn't know how to wear a mask ... Luka Doncic's pregame routine is ridiculous ...
A look at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England [Sports Illustrated]
Behind the scenes of the Jeopardy! guest host experiment [The Ringer]
When a vaccine saved America [The New Yorker]
MLB power rankings almost two weeks in [CBS Sports]
Don't cancel John Muir [The Atlantic]
Sports created a monster with instant replay [The Big Lead]
Julian Edelman announced his retirement in a really cool video:
This is hilarious:
Shohei Ohtani is the fifth player in the Statcast era to hit a ball 119 mph or more:
Shaggy's "Angel" was the No. 1 song in the world on this date 20 years ago:
Katy Perry's "E.T." (ft. Kanye West) was the world's top song on this date 10 years ago: