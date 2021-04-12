Luka Doncic's Pregame Routine Is Ridiculous
We all know Luka Doncic is talented, but it's easy to forget the Dallas Mavericks point guard puts on a show almost every night. And that doesn't just refer to the 35.1 minutes he plays per game, he's also a performer during pregame warmups.
Check out what he did Monday night before the Mavericks took on the Philadelphia 76ers:
Come on, that's just silly. That's a 22-year-old just having fun but also being pretty amazing.
Doncic has been fantastic again in his third season. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game (28.5), sixth in assists (8.7), 19th in rebounds (8.1), and fourth in PER (25.78). He's also hit a career-high in true shooting percentage (59.2). He's also been an absolute blast to watch as the video below will show:
The Mavericks entered Monday night's action with a record of 29-23 and are seventh in the Western Conference standings. If they were better, Doncic might be getting MVP buzz, but unfortunately, they're not.