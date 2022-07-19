Roundup: Emilia Clarke Discusses Brain Aneurysms; Juan Soto Wins Home Run Derby; USWNT Wins CONCACAF Title
Uvalde officials wanted favorable portrayal of police in report ... U.K. bracing for massive heat wave ... Anthony Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's term ... Stocks faltered on Monday ... A review of HBO Max's "Rap Sh!t" ... Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are "missing" after aneurysms ... Rodney Hudson will play for the Cardinals in 2022 after some deliberation ... U.S. Senate asks Rob Manfred for information on MLB's antitrust exemption ... Multiple bystanders injured by Denver police shooting at suspect ... Toys 'R Us making a comeback with Macy's ... Prince Harry says democracy is under attack ... Ryan Switzer announces retirement ... man in boxer shorts makes surprise appearance on CNBC ... USC lands four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis ... Juan Soto won the Home Run Derby ... USWNT beat Canada for CONCACAF title ...
Can Stranger Things save Netflix? [Variety]
The Big 12 and the Pac-12 Will not be getting together. [ESPN]
Do you remember Artie Lange's appearance on Joe Buck Live back in 2009? [The Big Lead]
“It Spreads Like Wildfire”: The heroes, lore, and language of Elden Ring [The Ringer]
How some people are manipulating gas pumps to discount their fuel [NBC News]
The Bear: Out to lunch With Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri [Vanity Fair]
"Desus and Mero" fans devastated over rumored breakup [Uproxx]
Juan Soto trade package will be biggest in MLB history [The Big Lead]
