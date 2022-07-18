Man in Blue Boxer Shorts Makes Brief Appearance on CNBC's 'Squawk Box'
Karen Firestone appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning. During her live hit discussing the global heatwave her dogs were barking and then a man in blue boxer shorts walked behind Firestone. She appeared to recognize it as it was happening and smiled that smile you smile when you can't believe something is actually happening.
As noted in that tweet, this is the kind of thing we've come to see more often as everyone has started calling in from home. People are living their lives. Sometimes the kids get in the room. Sometimes someone is in their boxers and has to get to another room. This is real life.