Mike McDaniel On Possibility Other Quarterback Would Excel in Dolphins Offense: 'Who the F Cares?'

"I don't know if y'all watching Miami enough. All of these passes ain't for 19, 20, 30, 40 yards. You just got Tua dipping it two yards to [Tyreek Hill]." - Stephen A. Smith.



We counted five long passes by Tua in the accompanying highlights package, while all of Tua's short… pic.twitter.com/btq7YALLTj